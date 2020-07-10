Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, July 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Jimmy Drum, Cloneen Drive, Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Jimmy much loved husband of the late May née Mulholland, dear father of John, Brian and Jennifer and grandad of Niamh, Lorcan, Lee, Abbie, Andrew, and Cormac and brother of Sadie, John and Anne. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Cathy and Amanda, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Jimmy will be reposing at his home, from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. House Private at all other times. Please adhere to Social distance at all times. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 am to Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock, burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to Government restricted numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the Church.

The death has occurred of Margaret Dunne (née Levins), St. Nicholas Drive, Stabannon, Castlebellingham

Suddenly at her residence in her 87th year. Margaret is predeceased by her husband Micky and son Patrick, she will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted family, daughters Mary, Margaret, Kathleen, Ann and Brigid, sons Joey, Micky, La, John and Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Lily, Theresa, Bridie and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Please adhere to Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings. Funeral Mass and Burial will be held for the family.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Mary) Halligan (née Buckley), Islington, London and formerly of The Lynns, Castlebellingham, Louth / Limerick

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the stand at Whittington Hospital, London surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the Patrick (Paddy) and cherished mother of Lee and Anthony. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

There will be a gathering of family and friends in Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk this Saturday at 12.30pm followed by removal at 1.45pm to Kilsaran Cemetery arriving at 2.30pm for internment prayers.

The death has occurred of Norman Murray, Claret Rock, Mountpleasant, Dundalk

Peacefully in the tender care of Louth County Hospital and after been wonderfully looked after in Donal Hollywood ward in St James Hospital. 9th July 2020. Norman son of the late Bobby and Bridget and dear brother of Peter and Mary and uncle of Lisa, Roberta, Nicole, and John Robert. He will be sadly missed by his brother, sister, sisters-in-law Catherine, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

He will be reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Churchyard, Ballymascanlon arriving for burial at 3pm with his parents.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Kelly, Drumcar, Louth / Walkinstown, Dublin

Peacefully at Ash House, Saint Mary's Drumcar and late of Cherryfield Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin 12. Gerry, beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his brother Martin, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and the staff and his friends in Saint Mary's.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Sunday at 1pm in Saint Mary's Church, Drumcar. Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carmel McGahon (née O'Rourke), School Road, Attychristoria, Lahinch, Clare / Dundalk

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry, daughters Julie, Audrey and Nicola, sons-in-law Donal, Noel and Nicola's partner Dan, her adored grandchildern Molly, James, Culann, Matilda, Liam and Fibi, her brothers Pat and Kevin (predeceased by Peter), sisters Cathriona and Jasinta, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines in relation to public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conseption Lahinch on Friday, July 10th, at 12 noon followed by cremation service in the Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. House private please.