Louth TD: Young cancer patient to pay €250 Covid-19 test fee for check-up or chemotherapy

Local TD Peter Fitzpatrick has told the Dáíl of a call he received from a local constituent whose daughter has cancer and has to go to a private hospital regularly.

He said he was told that she has been told that at every visit, whether for a check-up or chemotherapy, she will be charged €250 for a Covid-19 test.

Fitzpatrick added: "This fee is being charged in respect of children's appointments. We need clarity on this issue and we need the Taoiseach to intervene and sort it out once and for all."

Taoiseach Michael Martin responded: "Both I and the Minister for Health are on record as saying that private hospitals should not be profiteering out of Covid-19. What the Deputy is referring to are excessive charges and they are wrong. I will talk to the Minister for Health with a view to engaging with the private hospitals in regard to this practice."