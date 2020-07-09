Service of remembrance at Dundalk Famine Graveyard

An Interdenominational service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday August 9th at the Dundalk Famine Graveyard.

The service will take place on the day at 5pm with Fr Padraig Keenan and Rev Geoffrey Walmsley officiating.

Dundalk Famine Graveyard Association are a group of volunteers established in 2000 with the sole purpose of restoring the famine graveyard on the Ardee Road to a dignified condition.

This Cemetery was opened in 1852 in the aftermath of the famine to cater for the increasing number of dead bodies some of whom sought refuge in the nearby workhouse.

Famine victims were first buried adjacent to the workhouse until the demand for burial space increased.The one acre site is situated at Longitude 53.981443 and Latitude -6.416659 in the townland of Killally, Ardee Road, Dundalk, Co Louth. The Cemetery was closed in 1905 and remained largely neglected until 2000 when the Dundalk Graveyard Association was formed. The group of local volunteers set about bringing some dignity back to the neglected old cemetery.

The Graveyard was the burial ground for famine victims of all denominations. Unlike every Cemetery, Dundalk Famine Graveyard has no headstones or any symbols depicting the burial plots. This is a unique historic cemetery and a reminder of a tragic period in our history when famine ravished our country.