Louth Cllr: 'Work from home consultation welcome but long overdue'

"The announcement today of a public consultation on working from home by the new government is, of course, to be welcomed but is long overdue," said local Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheridan.

Speaking to the Democrat, Cllr Sheridan said: "Today the Department of Jobs Enterprise and Innovation announce a public consultation on working from home. The new programme for government includes ambitious targets for public and private sector working from home as early as next year. I have spoken with Junior Minister Robert Troy about this matter and about the good work being done in Louth on eHubs.

“There are lot of the concerns around the technology of working from home, and the supervision and how this could work practically. What I have been advocating is a hybrid of working from home some days and continuing to go to an office setting other days. This would still give employees the human connection and social side of going to an office, but so much evidence suggests that employees actually get more work done on days working from home. They’re also more rested and get to spend more time with family. Not to mention the mental health and environmental benefits of not facing a long commute of two hours plus a day.’’

He added: “I’ve been campaigning on the feasibility and benefits of working from home as an alternative to commuting since before the local elections in 2019. The reality is the restrictions over Coronavirus have almost accidentally forced many organisations to consider working from home for their employees. It has also highlighted the serious issues around rural broadband.”

“I have had a motion passed on Louth County Council about work from home initiatives and eHubs and have also been speaking to the Louth Local Enterprise office about this issue. The LEO are working on further eHubs including Ardee town. Hopefully in our upcoming county development plan we can have very specific measures about working from home and making Louth a county that promotes and encourages it for the benefit of our people.”

Cllr Sheridan continued: “Amidst the crisis of Coronavirus, we have seen that not all workers need to be on the M1 daily conveyor belt of commuting. The conveyor belt of commuting has now been highlighted and seriously questioned. A hope I have is that arising out of this consultation is that many organisations will make the change and embrace allowing local employees to work from home for some days per week”