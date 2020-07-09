Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, July 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Jimmy Faulkner, New Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Louth County Hospital. 8th July 2020. Jimmy, beloved husband of Philomena (née Mc Geough), dear father of Carol-Ann, Sharron, John, Niamh, Brónagh, Barry, loving granddad of Grace-Ann, Caolan, Sadhbh, Dylan, Adam, Ryan, Liam, Colin, Ben, Aidan, great-grandad of Alfie, Ivy and Freddie and brother of Marie Hearty. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Ciaran Rafferty, Ian Humston, Paul Dwyer and Brian Dunne, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Jimmy’s will be reposing at his home, from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. House Private at all other times. Please adhere to Social distance at all times. Removal on Friday morning at 11.40am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 12.0’Clock, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Haggardstown

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Johnston, Thomas Street, and formerly Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being lovingly cared for in Moorhall Lodge, Drogheda. Tom beloved son of the late Paul and Bridget, brother of the late Johnny, Jim, Frances O’Dowda, Sr. Maeve, Tim, Fr Paul, Fr Harry, Tony. Tom will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Eileen, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Tom’s Funeral will take place privately due to Government Restrictions.

The death has occurred of Margaret McCrave (née Garvey), Park View, Dundalk

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. 8th July 2020. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Teddy and dear mother of Lorraine, Mary Jennifer, Sean Gerard, Susan, Kevin, Michelle and the late Eamonn and granny of David, Niamh, Holly, Ronan, Orlaith, Dearbhia, Eamonn, Deirdre, Conor, Stephaine, Emmet, Aoife, Ciara, Thomas, Melody, great granny of Beth and Cordelia. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Margaret will be reposing at her home, from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. House Private at all other times. Please adhere to Social distance at all times. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 am to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11 am, burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/dundalk