Seek 2020 to give a message of hope to Dundalk during crisis

With so many festivals and events across the country cancelled this year, according to its organisers, Seek contemporary urban arts festival is fast becoming Dundalk’s 2020 ‘festival of hope’.

Large scale street art on public spaces in the heart of Dundalk town may well have been the furthest thing from people’s minds three months ago, however it could not be even more important right now.

Seek 2020 will take place in various locations in Dundalk town centre between the 1st and 8th of August, and will carry on the successful legacy of the inaugural festival in June 2019. This year’s artists have just been announced and it’s an exciting line-up; Aches, Omin, Claire Prouvost, Friz and Chula Mente.

Barry Finnegan, local artist and one of the organisers, told the Democrat: “I’m delighted we are still able to go ahead with Seek festival this year given the current climate. It was a great success last year and we hope to achieve more this year. As it is an outdoor event it can be safely enjoyed by all and I know people will be impressed with the artists and themes that we are showcasing this year.”

Town Centre Commerical Manager, Martin McElligott added: “I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s festival, Dundalk is becoming a recognised centre of creativity and imagination. Every day I witness the changing face of Dundalk. Projects like this really matter, and compliment so much of the other operational work we have been doing all year round, work like the ‘Facades Project’ is helping to reinvigorate our main streets and at the same time protect our built heritage. Seek 2020 ties in perfectly with the visual approach we take in the work that we do”.

Martin continued: “Partnership is something we do very well here in Dundalk, working with a great team of people and sponsors such as Colourtrend, Creative Spark, Thinking Cap, Railway Heritage Society, Dromad Hire,Louth County Council and Dundalk Tidy Towns and the Fairways hotel. The team this year have worked so hard and decisions do not come easy in these uncertain times, so I am really proud of everyone”.

Edel Nicholson, from Colourtrend, explained how proud they were to be supporting the festival once again this year.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring Seek Dundalk again this year and after the great success it achieved in 2019. We feel now more than ever, it is so important to support and celebrate local culture, and we are really excited to be the colour partner for this project. We can’t wait to see how the talented artists use our paint and colours in new and inspiring ways.

She added: “It’s also great to be working with the Seek team again who have been working tirelessly to make sure this festival goes ahead safely for the local community and becomes a festival that not only gets local recognition, but national too.”

This August the town centre will be transformed into a massive artistic canvas to illustrate more of Dundalk’s unique history and heritage.

The inspiration for Seek 2020 comes from our rich heritage including Dorothy McArdle, Sailor Sharkey, Paul Kavanagh, our railway heritage and Brigid of Faughart.

Dolores Whelan, speaking on behalf of The Brigid of Faughart Festival, said they are delighted to be associated with Seek 2020 and with the creation of a new mural which will honour Brigid of Faughart.

“The Seek Festival is an exciting arts initiative for Dundalk and we appreciate the opportunity to have an input into the design of the mural, which will depict the different aspects of Brigid, who in her many guises holds a central place in the spiritual and mythological narrative of this island.”

The Brigid of Faughart Festival is run by local people who have a great love for Brigid and for her sacred place, Faughart.

Dolores added: “We have a deep awareness of the wisdom embodied within Brigid (goddess and saint) and the urgent need to integrate this wisdom into contemporary culture in ways that reflect the importance of feminine consciousness being included in a meaningful way in all aspects of our society. The festival began in 2008 and since then has grown and evolved into a multifaceted inclusive festival.

Martin concluded: “We hope the festival will help to reconnect people with some of Dundalk’s unique history and heritage, as well as enjoying the very visual aspect of the outdoor art gallery we create.”