Results will be the ultimate judge, says Fine Gael hopeful Colgan

July 14 is D-Day for local Fine Gael hopeful Criag Colgan. It will be on that day that a postal vote of local party members will be completed to see if he has been successful in being co-opted onto Louth County Council, to replace Senator John McGahon.

Colgan has been a local FG party member for some time, he says he has been interested in local politics since his early 20s, and now 31 he’s hoping to make his move into public service.

Having moved from his native Cavan to Dundalk in 2006, Colgan, who owns a local barbers on Castletown Road, spent a number of years working in the advertising team at this newspaper. Something he credits with giving him much insight into the workings of local politics and elections and the needs of local businesses.

So why make the jump into politics now?

“With my business I deal with the electorate on a daily basis and believe I can help people with their issues and be a familiar face to the people,” he says. “So knowing my passion for people I believed now was the right time to seek nomination.”

Colgan uses that word “believe” a number of times during the conversation. It is, of course, a useful default word for any up and coming political hopeful, but it also appears to shine a light on his inner confidence and utter belief in being able to do the job, should he be successful.

“When John McGahon was elected to the Seanad, his Council seat became vacant and I believed I would be the right person to take over and build on his work,” he adds.

So, what does he stand for?

“I stand for the people. It's not a cliche. As I said, dealing with the people in this town I know their struggles and needs. I 100 percent believe I am the right candidate to help the people of Dundalk and Carlingford.”

Another word, which he uses in his literature is “energetic”. The demands of being a public representative can be daunting, so how does he feel about potentially putting himself into the firing line and all that comes with that?

“You are judged on results in life and as a councillor. I can only stick to my beliefs and try as hard as I can to help the electorate in every way possible and with that I think the people will be happy with my efforts as a hard-working man.”

With the next local elections not until 2024, should he be a councillor at that stage, why should people vote for him?

“I will work as hard as I can for the electorate. I will make sure all businesses in Dundalk get all the right information to help them through this tough period. With my shop in Dundalk I am making myself accessible for people to come in and discuss anything they wish and help put them at ease.”