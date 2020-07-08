Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Anne Rice (née Doherty), Lower Jenkinstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Bernie, Diona, Miceal, Gerard and Marie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren Killian, Shauna, Anna, Claire, Meabh, Luke and Rosie, sons-in-law Dermot and Peadar, daughter-in-law Aoife, Marie's partner Jan, brother Michael, sister Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Anne’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show their support to the family on Thursday as Anne’s funeral cortege makes it’s way from her home via Bellurgan Station to St. Mary's Church, Lordship for Funeral Mass at 11am and afterwards to Lordship Cemetery. Social distancing protocols remain in place and people should refrain from handshaking and hugging.