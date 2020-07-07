Mounting calls for cyclist public information campaign in Dundalk

There have been local calls for a public information campaign to alert cyclists and pedestrians to the issue of cycling on footpaths in Dundalk.

Speaking at today’s Joint Policing Committee meeting, independent councillor Maeve Yore asked gardai about the possibility of a media campaign to raise awareness of the use of footpaths by some cyclists.

Cllr Yore explained how she was nearly knocked down several times on the Avenue Road by cyclists this week.

Fianna Fail councillor Conor Keelan agreed, saying: “The problem needs to be addressed. We need to look at bylaws. Some cyclists are not obeying new regulations.”

Garda Superintendent Gerry Curley said that it was an issue they were aware of and that he will "advise staff to target this area", adding that it was also a difficulty for elderly people.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan followed up by saying: "There’s a public information part to this. We have clear powers to stop people cycling on footpaths. It is an offence."

Chief Supt Mangan added that gardai would look into the possibility of promoting an operation highlighting "people's responsibility" in this regard.