Gardai reveal number of Dundalk pub and restaurant inspections

The number of local pub and restaurant inspections by An Garda Siochana over the weekend has been revealed, relating specifically to the adherence of premises to current Covid-19 regulations.

At this afternoon's local Joint Policing Committee meeting, gardai stated that 55 inspections of premises took place in the Dundalk district over the weekend, starting on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan explained: "(We inspect on a) very regular basis to make sure they weren't breaching the law. We operate within the law. We are there to enforce what we can enforce."

He added: "We can advise people on what they should be doing. I think people think we can do more than we can. We have seen people being responsible in the main. We had to give advice to some premises. There will be some prosecutions. In the main people are adhering to what they are being told."