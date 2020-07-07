Seán Cox story to be published this October

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has written in a foreword for a new book to be published this October by Martina Cox, Seán Cox’s wife, ‘I often get asked about leadership in football but in “real life” I can think of no greater example of what a leader is than Seán’s wife, Martina. I have followed what she has done for her husband and her family and it has humbled me.’

In the book, With Hope in Your Heart, Martina writes about what life has been like for the family since Seán suffered a severe brain injury in a vicious unprovoked attack on his way to Anfield to watch his beloved Liverpool FC play. The memoir will be published, by Gill Books on Friday, 23 October.

Written with Newstalk’s Susan Keogh, With Hope in Your Heart recalls how, on 24 April 2018, life was changed irrevocably for Martina and her family when Seán was left unable to walk or talk following the 17-second brutal attack, and brings the story right up to date with Seán returning to the family home for the first time in almost two years, just as the coronavirus lockdown took hold.

It tells how the tremendous support of community at home and from the extended Liverpool FC supporters helped the Cox family along the way. The special place that Seán has in the hearts and minds of management, players, and fans at the club, was shown once again when Liverpool took home the Premier League title after a 30-year wait. The club confirmed that the banner honouring Seán will be displayed in the famous Kop stand for the rest of the season.

At home, Seán is surrounded by the love and support of his family and a team of carers every day, and Martina is hopeful for the future, ‘The last two years have been unimaginably difficult but our love for Seán and determination that he gets the best care possible has kept us going. It has been an uphill battle but he is making progress every day. The book emphasises how, with the help of family, community, Liverpool and tens of thousands of people across the world who were touched by Seán’s story, we have achieved what was thought to be impossible and we are so grateful for that.’

With Hope in Your Heart was acquired for Gill Books by Commissioning Editor Sarah Liddy who said ‘This is a remarkable story of turning heartbreak into hope. Readers will be in awe of Martina’s strength and determination to get the best care for her husband in the face of incredible challenges. At its heart this is a love story. The kind of love that conquers all.’