UPDATED: Emergency services at accident on N1 outside Dundalk

UPDATE, 2.54pm: The N1 southbound has reopened at J19 Ravensdale following an earlier collision which has been cleared. Delays in the area will improve.

According to reports this afternoon, emergency services are at the scene of an accident on the M1/N1 southbound close to Junction 19.

The Democrat has been told that "a convoy of sirens are heading north on M1 towards junction 19 Southbound" and that "traffic is being diverted off m1 at Ravensdale exit onto the R132."

AA Roadwatch have posted: "Gardaí are en route to a collision on the N1 southbound between J19 Ravensdale and J18 Carlingford. Traffic is slowing on approach."

More as we get it.