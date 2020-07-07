Louth Labour TD appointed party spokesperson on finance

Louth Labour TD Ged Nash has been appointed to the high profile position of Party Spokesperson on Finance.



The role will see Deputy Nash shadow Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath, the new Public Expenditure Minister, in the Dáil.



Deputy Nash said: “I’m very pleased to have been asked to take on this important role and I can assure the new coalition government that I will provide robust but constructive opposition to government as we all work to get people back to work, support businesses and reshape our economy.



“The decisions the government will take in the next few weeks and months in terms of the July stimulus package, October budget and the proposed National Recovery Plan will dictate how successful or otherwise our recovery will be.



“My message to the government couldn’t be clearer. We need to dispense with traditional FG and FF conservative fiscal orthodoxy and do everything it takes to rescue jobs and reboot businesses and use the cheap, long term finance currently available to Ireland to invest in housing, public healthcare and other important elements of social infrastructure.



“Now is not a time to cut back. It’s a time to invest, and in the coming weeks the Labour team headed by myself will propose a series of ways in which our recovery can be a social democratic, inclusive, green and sustainable one.