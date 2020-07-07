Dear Dundalk Democrat reader, Thank You for staying with us during Covid-19 pandemic

We’re not out of the woods yet by any means, but there has been that sharp intake-of-breath feeling over the last number of days.

A feeling of taking just a small moment to survey the landscape and cast your mind back across all that has gone before.

A lot has changed, but so much uncertainty remains across the country and the world right now.

Through it all, via cobbled-together home broadband set-ups and phone call interviews from the sitting room, kitchen and bedroom, the Dundalk Democrat has managed to stay the course, providing up-to-the-minute local news as the biggest health emergency in living memory unfolds right in front of our eyes.

The trauma and tragedy of Covid-19 was felt keenly across Dundalk as much as anywhere else.

The heartbreaking stories of local people speaking delicately, and bravely about their relatives - some of whom having only just passed away - and the unfathomable grief that they were feeling was sobering and terribly sad to hear. But it was also a privilege to be able to publish and write their stories, stories of hurt and sorrow, and to try to give our readers a glimpse into the horrific personal impact of this deadly virus.

There was a feeling throughout the very worst of it that, having been allowed to hear these stories, it was our responsibility to do their family member justice and have their life mean something.

The dreadful impact of Covid-19 on the residents of Dealgan House Nursing Home was perhaps the most difficult moment to cover from this newspaper’s point of view. The enormity of the loss and the pain of those left behind - staff and relatives - was shockingly clear.

Covid-19 was such a silent virus too, in so many ways. Sometimes it was only after talking to someone for a period of time that they explained how a partner or brother or sister had Covid. These are the stories that will never fully get told though, the true scale of the pandemic in the local area may never be entirely understood from a collective mental point of view. But people did their very best throughout it all.

We ran a Dundalk Superstars series in the paper for a number of weeks to highlight the very best of those in our community who rallied to each and every noble cause and, at times, dropped everything to help in any way they could. People ran for charity. People walked for charity. People sang together in virtual choirs. Whatever they could do, they did.

Producing a newspaper every week was a tough task, but every time the last page was sent to the printers on a Monday evening it felt like a small achievement. Something to be proud of more than ever before.

Of course, a newspaper is nothing without its loyal and dedicated readers. And since March, when the pall of Covid started to form above our heads, our readers have stood by us and continued to support us in any way possible.

Barely a day went by without someone contacting us about a socially distanced event they were hosting and that they would be able and willing to sort photographs and speak to us about it afterwards.

People offered to write pieces - never asking for payment - just to be able to add colour, depth and hope to the picture of Dundalk and Louth during this pandemic.

It was a genuine privilege to be able to publish the many stories of hope and goodness, alongside the sad stories.

What the future holds for local newspapers is unknown - like so many other businesses right now - but the well wishes and unflinching support of our readers gives us real belief of a better, brighter future ahead.

So to all our readers - both in print and online - thank you for staying with us and thank you for being there for us.

Remember, regardless of what newspaper it might be, do buy one if you can. It’ll give us all a fighting chance to keep telling your stories.