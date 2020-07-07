Dundalk senator: 'Downloading Covid-19 Tracking App is essential'

Local Senator John McGahon has urged people in County Louth to download the Covid tracking App to help confront the challenge of the coronavirus.

Speaking on the launch of the tracking app, Senator McGahon said: “To help the Country through this crisis the Covid response app has three functions, contact tracing, symptom tracking and news and information. In terms of Contact Tracing, the app records if users are in close contact with another app user. If an App user tests positive for Covid-19 the app will alert other app users that have been closer than 2 metres for more than 15 minutes.

In terms of Symptom Tracking, there is a Daily Health check-in were users can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by telling the HSE how they are feeling every day. If users do have symptoms, then the app will give them advice on what to do.

The HSE say the App will also act as a definitive source of news and information, it will provide users with the latest facts and figures about Covid-19 in Ireland and signpost them to information that will help them care for themselves if they are sick.

Senator McGahon added: “Within just a few hours of launching, already 100,000 people had downloaded the app, it only takes two minutes and will greatly help the country stay as safe as possible as we face in a potential second wave of the virus."