Dundalk man who battled Covid-19 raises funds for great cause

It was while struck down with Covid-19, back in early March, that Niall O’Hanrahan started thinking about doing something to help out a local cause close to his heart.

Niall (54) was among the first wave of local people to contract the deadly virus. He took quick and decisive action though, self-isolating in a bedroom at his home off the Avenue Road.

For twelve days he battled the symptoms.

“I didn’t eat for four days. I couldn’t lie down. I couldn’t breathe. I had to get a chair up from the kitchen and into my bedroom and I literally sat up for nearly three days,” Niall recalls.

“I was pretty sick,” he adds, “but I wasn’t at the stage where I had to go to hospital. I was referred for testing, but it was the very early stages, this was early March, before lockdown. I (just) knew and I said I’m not going to go and get in contact with anybody. So, I literally stayed in a bedroom and I didn’t leave the room, because I didn’t want the family to get infected and because I wasn’t eating, when I started to eat again, I literally sent a text to my wife and she’d bring food up and leave it at the door, knock on the door and I’d take it in.”

During this time, he started growing a beard. But, as he started to get better, it remained. He had a thought.

“I always have a bit of a gootee, but I didn’t shave for two weeks. And I said, ‘you know what?’ I’m going to keep this going and I’m going to try to raise some funds for Louth Palliative Care.”

There are a number of very personal reasons why Palliative Care was chosen, Niall explains.

“During the lockdown, my uncle Kevin Dullaghan died of cancer and I couldn’t make the funeral and I said, right, here’s something that I can do to give back to the team of people who don’t just care for the people, they care for the families.

“When you’re going through that horrible time, they are such a caring bunch of people. My mam passed away a couple of years ago and the team were just amazing. Prior to that my mother-in-law, again she was going through cancer and she passed away. So I’ve had three family members who have gone through Louth Palliative Care.

“I’ve had a lot of family members in Carlow and the UK who similarly have been looked after palliatively. So that was my motivation.”

After speaking to Louth Palliative Care, Niall quickly realised that they do not have a fundraising site or other fundraising mechanism in place.

“The reason I set up a GoFundMe was because when I was speaking to the Palliative Care people, they didn't have a fundraising site of their own. So I said I’d set up a GoFundMe and they said that no one ever raises funds for them.”

During his time as a managing director with Playstation, Niall had built up a number of global contacts - the donations have been flooding in from across the world - from Germany, France, Australia, Italy, even America.

However, palliative care, in general, appears to be a forgotten service in medicine, Niall feels.

“It’s very rare that people raise funds for palliative care. Normally it would be for oncology or the hospice or something like that.

“But palliative care, they’ve a lot of volunteer workers and they’re a great team of people. They looked after my mam.”

While Covid-19 grabs the headlines right now, Niall knows that the devastating impact of losing someone to cancer is an ongoing long term trauma.

“All the news is about Covid-19, but we still have lots of people suffering from cancer and dying from cancer. So the HSE and the NHS are doing a great job, but people are losing sight of the fact that cancer is still a scourge.”

So far Niall has raised €1475 for the local service, however, he’s been told Louth Palliative Care are working on setting up a website to help fundraise.

“They are in the process, when I was speaking to them, of getting a website up and running where people can actually donate, but it’s not there just yet.”

Click HERE to donate to Louth Palliative Care