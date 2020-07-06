Roads
REPORT: Cyclist taken to hospital in Dundalk after car collision
A man was rushed to hospital this morning after he was knocked off his bike in Dundalk.
According to LMFM, the incident, involving a car, occurred at around 10am on the Castletown Road.
The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where it is reported that he is suffering from minor head inuries.
Gardai are investigating the incident.
