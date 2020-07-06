LOUTH WEATHER: There's hope! The weekend is looking decent

WHile most of the is week is looking decidedly 'meh' in terms of good weather, the weekend coming could see some improvement and according to Louth Weather it's "not looking too bad at all".

It's looking dray with a mix of clouds and sunny spells with temperatures of around 18°C very possible.

Here's Louth Weather's day-by-day forecast:

MONDAY - Drier than yesterday. There will be a few showers about today (more likely the further West and North you are). A few areas will get lucky and have a dry day. Some sunshine, but a lot of cloud too. Moderate, occasionally fresh, NW winds. Max 16°C.

TUESDAY - Wet! Rain most of the day. Light to moderate southerly winds backing easterly later. Cold at 13°C.

WEDNESDAY - Dry. Mostly cloudy but there will be some sunny spells. Later on Wednesday there's a risk of some rain pushing east, but this may just stay South and miss us altogether. Light to moderate NE winds. Max 16°C.

THURSDAY - Quite similar to Wednesday. Max 18°C.

FRIDAY - A mix of sunshine and showers. Moderate NW winds. Max 17°C.

THE WEEKEND - Not looking too bad at all. Mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Light winds. Temperatures around 18°C.

FURTHER OUTLOOK - Reasonable start to next week but I think we'll see low pressure showing up again as the week progresses.