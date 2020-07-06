Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, July 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Vincent Elmore, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth / Newry, Down

Peacefully, at Louth County Hospital. Vincent, dearly beloved son of the late Laurence and Mary, dearly beloved brother of Etta, Una, Pat, Francie and the late Jack, Lilian, Rita and Bernadette.

May He Rest In Peace

Vincent’s remains will repose at the Heaney-Keenan Funeral Home, 53 Patrick Street, Newry, BT35 8EB, on Monday from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in The Holy Family Church, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk. Burial afterwards in St Laurence’s Cemetery, Omeath.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Rosaleen, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Christine Coburn (née Caraher), Wallace's Cove, Blackrock, Louth / Kells, Meath

Peacefully, at home. Formerly of Kells, Co. Meath. Predeceased by her husband Jack (Jackie) in April 2020, son Seán (infancy), parents George and Kitty, brother Gerard. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Ciarán, Aodán, David, daughter Siobhán, brothers George and Brian, sisters Mary Mc Connon and Josephine Wiseman, son in-law Lorcan, daughters in-law Elizabeth, Eimar and Lynda, grandchildren Jason, Charlotte, Dáire, Connor, Aoibhín, Bláthnaid, Madalyn, Alana, Cáitlin and Emma, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Lord Rest Her Soul

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Christine's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends with church numbers restricted to 50 people.

Reposing at her residence, Wallace's Cove, from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday afternoon. Removal from residence on Monday morning at 10.40am to Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only donations to the North Louth Hospice.

The death has occurred of Loretta Hazzard (née Casey), Belfry Crescent and formerly of Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Tommy and dear mam of Louise, Ian, Niall, Mark and David. Predeceased by her parents Matthew and Lily, brothers Gerard and Patsy, sister Sr. Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters Eilish and Mary, son in-law Mark cummins, daughters in-law Joanne, Haika, Nadia and Ciara, grandchildren Luke, Kerrie, Aaliyah, Mya, Ronan, Noah, Tiernan and Cara, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lord Rest Her Soul

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Loretta's, Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends with Church numbers restricted to 50 people and can be viewed by webcamlink

www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

Reposing at her home, Belfry Crescent from 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday and Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am proceding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

''No flowers, Please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society''

The death has occurred of Darren Callan, Knockbridge, Louth

Darren, beloved son of Rose née Mc Crave and the late Kevin, daddy of Abbey, brother of Stephaine, Arlene, Kevin and Damian and partner of Anne. Darren will be sadly missed by his mother, daughter, partner, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Mammy’s home in Knockbridge from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Numbers at Funeral are restricted to 50 Family and Friends. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv.

The death has occurred of Eithne McCabe (née Plunkett), Priorland, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth / Kilcogy, Cavan

Peacefully passed away at Blackrock Clinic, Co. Dublin. Beloved wife of her late husband Brian and dear sister of her late brother Harry. Treasured mother of Pauline, Bernadette, Jarlath, Niall, Ultan and Aisling. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Removal on July 5th from Priorland, Dublin Road, Dundalk, to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, Co. Cavan, for funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery, Bruskey, Co. Cavan.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, Eithne’s house will be private to family only, please. The funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

For those who would have liked to attend but can't due to the restrictions please leave a message for the family in the condolence section below.

No flowers, by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member.