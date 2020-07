It would appear that the bottlenose dolphin which started showing up in Carlingford Lough a number of weeks back has taken a real shine to the place and has remained there since.

So much so that when local divers started going back out to explore the lough after lockdown, they have been joined by the newest marine resident regularly.

Well it now appears that our flipping friend has been given a name.

So, the next time you're at Carlingford Lough, make sure to say hello to - Bobby!

Picture - and name: Roddy McQuaid

<