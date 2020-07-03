Risk of drought in Louth remains despite heavy rainfall

In County Louth three water schemes which were affected when the Water Conservation Order was first put in place last month remain at risk of going into drought, according to Irish Water.

The schemes impacted include the Staleen scheme, which serves south Louth and east Meath; the Cavanhill scheme which serves Dundalk; and the Carlingford scheme which serves Carlingford and surrounding areas.

Irish Water say they are continuing to monitor these water sources as their recovery is fragile and subject to change. Early next week Irish Water will again meet with Met Eireann, the OPW, the EPA and other key stakeholders to discuss the impact of the recent rainfall with consideration to lifting or partially lifting the Water Conservation Order.

Commenting on the evolving situation, Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water, said: “It is still essential that members of the public in Louth continue to conserve water and form good household habits at this time. Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not.”

“We would like to thank the people of Louth for their efforts in conserving water in their homes and gardens over the past number of weeks and our large water users who have worked proactively with us to use water more efficiently in their businesses.”