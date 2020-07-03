Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, July 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa (Mary) Halligan (née Buckley), Islington, London and formerly of The Lynns, Castlebellingham, Louth / Limerick

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the stand at Whittington Hospital, London surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the Patrick (Paddy) and cherished mother of Lee and Anthony. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements entrusted to a Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T0429334240.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Mc Cartney (née Heeney), Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. 2nd July 2020. Rosaleen daughter of the late Gerard and Hannah Heeney (Faughart), beloved wife of Peter, dear mother of Hannah, Majella and Claire, granny of Dara, Eryn, Taragh and Brónagh and sister of Pat, Vinny, and the late May. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Ronan Farrelly, Mark Mc Kenna, and Tom Mc Keon, brothers, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Peter’s Church Dromiskin, followed by burial in Darver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Reilly. Corrakitt, Omeath, Louth

Peacefully, at Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary, sister Brigid (Murry) and brothers Peter and Jimmy. Very deeply regretted by her sister Julia (Traynor), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements LaterFuneral are restricted to 50 Family and Friends.