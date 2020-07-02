LOUTH: Here's your weather for the weekend - look away now!

After the incredible lockdown weather, it seems that this weekend - and next week - are following a disappointing trend of "gloomy weather", that's according to local guru Louth Weather today.

In a forecast update on Facebook, Louth Weather that there's "little sunshine on the way" and temperatures are below average for this time of year. Oh, and expect wind on Sunday too.

Here's the weekend forecast breakdown:

FRIDAY - Cloudy. Patchy light rain on and off throughout the day. Quite windy especially in the morning. Max 17°C

SATURDAY - After a damp start it will be a generally dry day. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 17°C.

SUNDAY - A brighter day, but a showery one too. Blustery showers (some heavy) coming through on a strong weatherly wind, which will gust up to 65kph during the afternoon. Max 17°C.

And as for next week.....

"Monday and Tuesday look cloudy but dry. At this early stage an area of low pressure looks set to approach from the west mid week, so it may well become more unsettled then.

"Unfortunately I'm still seeing no signs of this pattern changing and us enjoying a return to a decent run of weather in the next two weeks."