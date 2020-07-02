Gardai
Arrest for fraudulent claims of Covid-19 payments
The investigation is linked with up to 25 separate claims
Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) on secondment at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) special investigations unit, have today carried out a search and arrest operation in Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into Covid-19 (PUP) payment fraud.
During the operation a search was conducted at a house in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 where a man in his 30s was arrested. Documentation and notebooks were also recovered in the search.
He was conveyed to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The investigation is linked with up to 25 separate claims made under the scheme totalling in excess of €56,000 to date.
Enquiries are ongoing and further updates will follow.
