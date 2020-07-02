Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, July 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Annie Bishop (née Kieran), Crumlin, Priorland, Dundalk

Peacefully in her 102nd year in the tender care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. 30th June 2020. Annie beloved wife of the late Frank (Snr)and dear mother of Lily, Pat, Frank, Anne and grandmum of Aoibheann, Kieran, Francis, David, Colette, Brian, Kevin, Stephen, Conor, Gordon, Olwen, Emmet, Richard, Rachael, and great grandmum of Niamh, Caoimhe, Brònagh, Clodagh, Sadhbh, Cillian, Aoife, Francis, Alannah, Erin, Saoirse, Isla, Thomas, Emily, Tara, Cathal, Eilish, James, Luke, Lucy, and Harry, and great great grand Mum Ada. Annie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great grand child, sons-in-law, Frank Lynch, Michael Evans, daughters-in-law Marie, and Irene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Annie will be reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday. Please adhere to Social distance at all times. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Haggardstown

The death has occurred of Kevin Byrne, Channonrock, Louth Village, Louth

Suddenly, Dumbarton, Scotland. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jacqueline, daughters Niamh and Honor, his parents Kevin (Snr.) and Agnes, (late of Channonrock, Louth Village, Dundalk), his sister Claire, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral will take place in Scotland.

The death has occurred of May Lally (née Mc Hugh), Mount Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family. 1st July 2020. May beloved wife of the late Doug, dear mother of Kieran, Ita, Colm, Siobhán and Una and nana of Shane, Conor, Niall, Caoimhe, Aine, Fergal, Doireann, Pádhraic, David, Ciara, Stephen, Ronan, Grainne, Conor, and Aaron, great-grandmother to Finn, Tom, Reyna, Max and Rhys and sister of Pauline Hayden, Maurice and the late Kevin and Pat. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Dicky, Ciaran and Noel, daughters in-law Katrine, BB, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

May will be reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Please observe Government Guidelines. Funeral Mass on Friday at 3pm in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. As the numbers are restricted to 50 family and friends, her Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Haggardstown. Family flowers only donations to the The Birches.