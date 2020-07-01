Dundalk travel agent says "government needs to give clarity" over travel restrictions

With debate raging over whether people should be allowed to travel abroad for non-essential reasons, a local travel agent has called on the government to give clarity to people.

Maria Neary, who works at O’Callaghan Travel on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk, says that business has been slow since they reopened on Monday, but “it is good to be back in the office.”

When quizzed about the debate over people going abroad for holidays right now, Maria said: “We think the government needs to give clarity to people in relation to travel restrictions either way.”

Maria explained that during the lockdown business “completely stopped”.

“We worked from home during the lockdown, our main priority was dealing with the cancellations and requesting refunds for passengers. It was around May before we started advertising holidays for 2021.”

Looking ahead to 2021, Maria said: “there are some great deals at the moment”, adding that “travel agents are very resilient and are a safe option for people wanting to book as we are bonded and licensed.”