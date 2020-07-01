Louth County Council launches new “Louth in Bloom 2020” competition

Louth County Council has today announced a new competition titled Louth in Bloom 2020.

Wishing to acknowledge and honour the work being carried out that enhances the environment of every town and village throughout the County during these difficult times Louth County Council have decided to launch this new competition.

Competition entrants are invited to submit images of the great work that they have undertaken, and following an adjudication process a series of prize winners will be selected from the list of entries.

Speaking at the launch of the competition Cathaoirleach, Councillor Dolores Minogue said: “I would like to fully endorse the Louth in Bloom competition that is being organised by Louth County Council. This year has been a most challenging year for us all and I am mindful of the efforts that people and business make to enhance the environment in which we live.

Commenting at the launch Chief Executive, Joan Martin added: “The format of the competition is new to us in County Louth, and with current restrictions in place is the safest way in which to organise and recognise the marvellous work that people undertake to beautify their community and our county.”

The categories in this completion include: Best gardens, best housing estates, and biodiversity, hospitality and business premises. Prizes will be awarded for each of the three district areas of Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk, with an overall county winner in each category.

Entries can be made online, by post or by submitting same, attaching three clear photographs, into any of the Louth County Council Customer Services Offices in Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk. The nomination entry form is also available in these locations. Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 14/8/2020. Full details are available at www.louthcoco.ie or from staff in the Community Support Section on 042 932 2918.