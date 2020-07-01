Louth gardai arrest three and seize drugs and cash after raids

Gardaí have arrested three individuals and seized in excess of €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and €1,700 in cash following two searches in Drogheda on Tuesday evening.



Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda, with assistance from Drogheda Gardai, conducted two searches under Operation Stratus.



During the search of a premises in Drogheda on Tuesday, more than €1,000 in cash and more than €300 in cannabis herb was seized just after 5pm.



One woman in her late 20s was arrested following this search.



During a second search, which was conducted at a house in Drogheda shortly before 8.30pm, Gardaí seized €4,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, and €650 in cash.



One women and one man both in their early 30s were arrested in connection with this seizure.



All drugs seized will be sent for analysis.



One woman in her late 20s will appear before Dundalk District Court today.



The other woman and man were released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in respect of these individuals.