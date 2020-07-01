Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Kilcoyne, Farndreg, Dundalk / Baltinglass, Wicklow

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Smith), parents Jack and Eilish, brothers John and Gerard. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, partner Ann Toner, children, Sharon, Stacey and Wayne, grandchildren, Amber-Jade, Michaela, Cameron, Ellie, Jack and Dylan, brothers Des and Brian, sons In-law Warren and Darren, daughter In-law Nicola, sisters In-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Noel's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of family and close friends with church numbers restricted to 50 people.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Holy Redeemer followed by burial in Dromiskin Cemetery. House private on Thursday please.