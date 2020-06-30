REPORT: Man found in Carrickmacross with 'serious head injuries'

Gardai in Carrickmacross have launched an investigation after a man was discovered in the town last night with serious head injuries.

According to LMFM, the man was found unconscious on O'Neill Street before midnight and was subsequently taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The scene remains closed off today with traffic diversions in place ahead of a technical examination expected later this morning.

Contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190