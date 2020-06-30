Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Agnew (née McEnteggart), Pearse Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predecesed by her parents Theresa and Luke and granddaughter Olivia. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Peter (Archie), daughters Ashling, Sinead, Grainne, Caitriona and Karen, son John, daughter in law Denise, sons in law James, Jason, Tommy, Petec and Paul, her 21 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest Peace

Reposing at her residence 3pm - 10pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Saint Nicholas' Church, with burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of Kevin Byrne, Channonrock, Louth Village, Louth

The death has occurred, suddenly, of Kevin, Peter Byrne (Jnr.), Dumbarton, Scotland. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jacqueline, daughters Niamh and Honor, his parents Kevin (Snr.) and Agnes, (late of Channonrock, Louth Village, Dundalk), his sister Claire, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Hui-Lin Doherty (née Liang), Blackrock, Louth / Sandymount, Dublin

Beloved wife of Pat Doherty (formerly IDA Ireland). Lin passed away on Monday 29th June 2020 in the presence of her husband in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock, Co. Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, mother, brother, sisters, nephews in Taiwan and the USA and her extended family and friends in Ireland and Taiwan.

Lin will be reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Please adhere to Social distance at all times. Removal on Thursday afternoon to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown for Celebration of Lin’s life at 3pm, burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. The service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Haggardstown

The death has occurred of Rita Hearty (née Shevlin), Cherryvale Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Mattie (November 2019) parents Harry and Elizabeth, brothers Brian, Harry, Arthur and godson Tony. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Lisa, sons Patrick and David, daughters in law Elaine and Anita, grandchildren Nathan, Emma, Niamh, Eimear, Sarah, Evan and Aine brothers Eddie and Paul, sister Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam

Reposing at her residence 6pm-9pm on Monday and 2pm-9pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Holy Family. Burial afterwards in Saint Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Mary Kirk (née Litchfield), Mountbagnal, Riverstown, and formerly Newtownbalregan, Dundalk

Peacefully, in her 92nd year, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James and dear mother of Jim, Pat, Ann, Henry, Seán, Kevin, Noel, Mary, Brendan, Oliver, Eugene, David and the late Mary Bridget, Michael, Joan and Bernie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sister-in-law Briege (Gogarty), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Bernard and Margaret, sister Kathleen and brother Bernard.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 3pm to 9pm on Wednesday. House private on Tuesday and on Thursday morning, please. Those attending are asked to be responsible and adhere to social distancing etiquette.

Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings, permitting only 50 mourners in church, Mary’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only, on Thursday, 2nd July, in St. Mary's Church, Lordship, at 12 noon.

The death has occurred of Liam McGough, Blackcastle Estate, Navan, Meath / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and caring staff of Beaufort Nursing Home. Liam will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, son Niall, daughters Fiona and Niamh, grandchildren Aine, Aoife, Ciara, Annie, Susie and Molly, daughter-in-law Bríd, son-in-law John, his twin brother Paddy (New York), sister Eta Roddy (Ardee), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday morning at 10:30am in St. Mary's Church, Navan which can be viewed at www.navanparish.ie/webcam for those unable to attend due to HSE restrictions. Burial afterwards in St. Finian’s Cemetery, Old Athboy Road, Navan.

In compliance with the new HSE guidelines, up to 50 people can attend the Funeral Mass, provided social distancing and public health advice are adhered to.