Deaths in Dundalk - Monday June 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Maureen Mohan (née Connolly), Hillcrest, Newry Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jim, dear mother of Marion, Adrienne, Edel and Audrey, adored granny of Claire, Ciara, Ciaran, Shauna, Amber, Ellen, Ruby, Darren, Kyle and Lauren and doting great-granny to Aobha, Fionn, Evan, Abbie and Darragh. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law Michael, Martin, Martin and Mark, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. House private on Monday, please. Those attending are asked to be responsible and adhere to social distancing etiquette.

Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings, permitting only 50 mourners in Church, Maureen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only, on Monday in St. Nicholas’ Church at 1pm. The Mass will be live-streamed.

The death has occurred of Kevin Matthews, Seacliff, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Dundalk

Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Loving son of the late Jack and Tessie and brother of the late Eamonn. Sadly missed by his loving wife Yvonne, sister Catherine, brothers Jackie and Aidan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current HSE guidelines Kevin’s Funeral will be private for family only, please. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Kevin’s Funeral Mass will be in St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town, at 12 noon on Tuesday, followed by interment in Killoughter Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Please note that social distancing must be observed at all times.

Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Wicklow Town 087 2888981.

The death has occurred of Peter Lynch, Milestown., Kilsaran, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the staff of Chestnuts Hights, St Mary’s Drumcar, 27th June 2020. Peter, much loved son of Teresa and the late Jack and brother of Olive. Peter will be sadly missed by his mother, sister, brother-in-law Cyril Corrigan, nephew JJ, aunty’s Chris Walsh, Bridie Kenny, and Marion Kerley, relatives and many friends in Drumcar and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Peter will be reposing in his sister Olive’s Home, 4 Coopers Place, Castlebellingham, from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday. Please adhere to social distance at all times. Removal on a Monday morning at 10.45am to St. Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restricted numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the church.