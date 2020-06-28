Struggling seal pup rescued in north Louth

There was good news yesterday evening after a seal pup, which was reported as being abandoned and looking "underweight" and in "need of medical attention", was rescued close to Omeath.

A post on Love Your Lough's Facebook page on Saturday evening explained the situation:

"We have found the pup and he will be taken to Exploris in the morning. Big massive thanks to Rob Fearon & Gina McGoldrick & to Padraig in helping save this little guy. You guys are amazing!! We will keep you posted on his progress."

The pup had originally been spotted on its own beside Greers Quay just outside Omeath.

Love Your Lough put out the following appeal before the pup had been rescued.

"He looks underweight and may need medical attention. He went back into the water but we are asking folks to contact us or Seal Rescue Ireland if you spot this little one again on the shoreline.

"If you do see him please keep your distance and do not approach. Keep any dogs well back also. If you get too close the pup may go back into the water. Best thing to do is contact us and if you can stay with the pup from a distance & monitor that would be great.

"If you see a mummy seal around then all is well but if not you know what to do. Big thanks to the folks for contacting us about this little one and capturing these photos."