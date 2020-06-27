Tributes as Paddy Agnew retires from Dundalk Fire Service after 35 years

Tributes have been rolling in this week following the retirement of local firefighter S/O Paddy Agnew after 35 years service "to the people of Dundalk and Louth".

Monaghan Fire Service led the praise, posting to Twitter: "Wishing Paddy Agnew the very best on his retirement. It was always a pleasure to work with Paddy on training courses throughout the years."

Fire Ireland.com added: "We'd like to Thank him for his assistance throughout the years when visiting Dundalk Station. It was always much appreciated. All the best in retirement Paddy."

Various other personal tributes have been posted online in the past three days.