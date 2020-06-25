Politics
Craig Colgan nominated for vacant Fine Gael seat on Louth County Council
Local business owner Craig Colgan has been nominated by local Fine Gael branches to go forward to run in the co-op for the vacant FG seat on Louth County Council.
The seat was left vacant by John McGahon following his recent election to Senator.
Mr Colgan owns well-known local barbers Sailor Sharkey on Castletown Road.
He revealed the news on Twitter this evening, saying: "Hard canvassing starts now".
