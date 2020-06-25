Louth gardai seize cocaine and make arrest after house search

Gardaí have seized €3,500 worth of cocaine and arrested a male youth following a search of a house in the Duleek Street area of Drogheda today.



Cocaine (pending analysis) and assorted drug paraphernalia was seized during the search.



The male youth, 17 years, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.