Kilmorey Care offering respite, short stay and convalescence accommodation

Kilmorey Care Limited are offering accommodation for Respite/Short Stay/Convalescence from 1st July 2020 and 30th September 2020 in Our Mother of Mercy, Newry and St Josephs, Warrenpoint.

Accommodation can be private or semi-private.

For further information rates and brochures contact: Bronagh Mulholland, 1 Home Avenue, Newry, BT34 2DL. Tel 048 30257606

Email: bmulholland@kilmoreycare.com

Website: www.kilmoreycare.com