Tourism
McGahon: Carlingford scoops €710,980 in tourism funding
Tourism
Carlingford Lough
According to local Senator John McGahon today, Carlingford has been allocated €710,980 towards "Living in/Staying in Carlingford", which according to the Fine Gael senator is a "strategy for sustainable tourism in Carlingford."
This funding comes from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.
Senator McGahon branded the announcement a "huge opportunity" and "amazing" news for the area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on