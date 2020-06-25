LOUTH WEATHER: 'Tonight could be interesting' in terms of thunderstorms

It may be looking like a fantastic day out there right now, but, according to local weather expert Louth Weather, "tonight could be interesting", with a "lot of variables which are coming together that could produce some thunderstorms".

In an update on Facebook this morning, the local weather guru also gave a forecasted outlook for the next number of days:

THURSDAY - My pick of the week. Dry and sunny through the morning and much of this afternoon. Turning cloudier later on. Light SE breeze. Very warm with maximum temperatures inland up to 25°C.

FRIDAY - A mix of sunny spells and some showers (possibly heavy) during the morning. Similar during the afternoon but becoming mostly dry. Moderate SE wind. Max 20°C.

SATURDAY - A wet start. A mix of sunny spells and showers for the afternoon and evening. Moderate SE winds. Much cooler at 16°C.

SUNDAY - Similar to Saturday, but fewer showers. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Max 15°C.

MONDAY - Cloudy but dry. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Max 15°C.

TUESDAY - Dry. Mostly cloudy but some sunshine breaking through. Moderate SW winds. Max 17°C.