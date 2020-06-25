Dundalk SVP to pass CCTV footage to litter warden over items left outside shop

Dundalk SVP has said they have been in touch with the local litter warden regarding the dumping of items outside their shop on Castletown Road outside of shop opening hours this week.

Taking to social media, SVP posted the following: "We would kindly ask people not to leave donations outside the shop, we accept donations from 10.30 to 4.30 Monday to Friday, these items were left outside the shop at 11.00 p.m Wednesday night the CCTV images will be passed on to the Litter Warden."