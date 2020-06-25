Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, June 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Marie Baldwin (née Maguire), Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter Brenda, son Dermot, parents George and Bridget (late of Cluan Enda). Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Don and Paul, daughters Linda and Veronica, brother Stephen, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Marie's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends, In The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor on Friday morning at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Freeman (née Berrill), Beech Park, Blackrock

At home. Beloved wife of the late Dave, daughter of the late Michael and Kathleen and sister of Seán, Kevin, Ann (Lambe), Aidan, Rosemary (Lennon), Rita (Lynch), Jean (Todd), Irene (Martin), Derek, Linda (Short) and the late Francis. Predeceased by her nephew Darren. She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 2pm to -8pm on Thursday, with social distancing etiquette being observed. Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings, permitting only 25 mourners in Church, Kay’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Friday, June 26th, from St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am. The link to view is www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown.

Private cremation will follow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Martin (Thomas) McMorrow, Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully at home. Martin, beloved husband of Catherine and loving father of Claire, Sandra and Lauren. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters and their partners, grandchildren William, Joseph, Leon and Niamh, brothers Padraig and Raymond, sisters Attracta and Dympna, aunts Dympna and Moira, mother-in-law Hetty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Martin will take place due to Government advice on public gatherings. You may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Beaumont Day Unit Oncology Service. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

House private please