Carlingford Ferry adding final ‘Lough and Lighthouse’ cruise due to demand

Local ferry operator, Carlingford Lough Ferry, has said they are adding one final date for their ‘Lough and Lighthouse’ cruise, before the car ferry service resumes operations at the start of July.

Last week, the company launched the new cruise, departing from Greenore only, explaining in a statement to the Democrat that “the response was overwhelming” with both cruises a sell-out. To facilitate the demand for additional dates and a departure from their Greencastle terminal, the company has now launched one final cruise date on Sunday June 28th , departing at 2pm from Greencastle and Greenore at 2.20pm where the cruise will commence from.

Carlingford Ferry explained that these cruises are specifically designed to offer walk-on customers the opportunity to take a safe and socially distanced cruise on the iconic Carlingford Lough onboard its 45 meter ferry and offers a rare opportunity to sail to within 400 meters of the historic Haulbowline Lighthouse, guarding the entrance to Carlingford Lough. While onboard, passengers will listen to an audio tour that will offer insights into the myths and legends of this majestic Lough, its formation as a glacial fjord, and the abundance of wildlife and birdlife that make their home on one of the most ecologically important Loughs on the island of Ireland.

Carlingford Lough Ferry say that their primary vessel - the Frazer Aisling Gabrielle- - features a large open main deck area with upper viewing decks on either side of the vessel. Passenger numbers will be strictly monitored and reduced to approximately 50% of the normal 240 passenger capacity. Passengers will be divided into two groups with seated positions on the vessels upper viewing decks and on the main deck area. Strict social distancing will apply with floor markings to ensure passengers are sufficiently spaced to the required outdoor recommendations. There will be regular onboard cleaning in line with Public Health Service Guidelines and hand sanitiser units provided at various locations through the vessel.

Commercial Director with Carlingford Lough Ferry, Irene Hamilton, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the response to these cruises and the feedback we’ve received from our guests since. These cruises allow the public to once again enjoy the magnificent Carlingford Lough after many weeks of staying at home and now that restrictions have eased, we’re pleased to be able to open them up and include boarding at our Greencastle Terminal also”.

These unique one-hour cruises can be booked online through the Carlingford Lough Ferry Facebook page under the ‘Lough & Lighthouse Cruise’ or at https://loughandlighthousecruise.eventbrite.com