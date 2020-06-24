Weather
MET EIREANN: Louth hit with thunder warning
A status yellow thunder warning has been issued for County Louth from tomorrow afternoon until Friday morning.
According to Met Eireann, heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop tomorrow after 4pm continuing right into the night.
There will also be some severe downpours, with hail and spot flooding possible.
The warning is in place form 4pm Thursday until 9am Friday.
