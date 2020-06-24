When June used to be a ‘month of storms’ in Dundalk

A number of people I have been speaking to recent days have remarked on the quite exceptional weather we have been experiencing around Dundalk since Easter.

For those of you of a nervous disposition --- Don't worry I have been keeping a 'social distance' and, when I am out and about standing a good metre apart --- I find that most Dundalk people of all ages are glad of a short conversation these days!

The most regular topic is, of course, the weather and nearly everybody I have spoken to seem to think that it has been an abnormally dry period and are wondering when we are going to have rain? When writing these notes I see that the Editor of Democrat, David Lynch, has posted a warning from Met Eireann that we might expect 'thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy rain and hail'! Well, there has been some rain but only a few drops and I am beginning to wonder if and when the storms will come?

Some seem to think the pandemic 'lock-down' is causing the unusual weather, especially due to the fact that there are not so many large passenger aeroplanes in the sky leaving their contrails! However, I doubt that there is any real substance in this belief and go along a remark made in recent years by that sage from the Quay area, Jim McCourt, of Bay Estate, in a letter to the Democrat in which he expressed the view that the weather has always fluctuated wildly over the Dundalk area during his own life experience!

That said, I think, from my own experience, that, at one time, June was considered a 'month of storms' when it was quite reasonable to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms.

To illustrate this point I quote from Henry McClintock's Journal (as transcribed by Pat O'Neill) which I mentioned last week in my piece about the escape of a slave from a ship that had gone aground at Dunany Point in 1783 ----

'Monday 23rd June 1817 Dundalk. Remarkably hot day ----

Tuesday 24th So dreadful a night as last night, never has been witnessed in Ireland – the thunder and lightning continued incessantly from half past ten o'clock last night 'till half past two this morning – the intervals between the flashes of lightning did not exceed a minute and frequently not more than a few seconds – the lightning appeared at first in a south easterly direction (over Blackrock) and at a considerable distance off but, by degrees, it became nearer and nearer till between 12 and one o'clock when it was most awful and thunder tremendous, heaviest rain remembered and, although the rain did not last in all thirty minutes, the rivers rose several feet in some places, particularly near Castletown – the lamb s were killed about Mount Ash (four miles off) and at Castlering ---

That same year was remarkable in these parts because it was just a month later (July 23, 1817) that the leader of a Ribbon men party was executed for setting fire to a house in which eight persons (or possibly nine) including an infant, were burned to death.

Henry McClintock was an officer in the Dundalk Yeomanry Corps which escorted the prisoner from Dundalk Jail to Wildgoose Lodge where Patrick Divan (or Devan as he is named in most records) was hanged inside the ruins of the Lodge. Unusually (for entries in his Journal) McClintock writes in some detail about the execution and remarks 'Almost every gentleman in the County attended the execution --- We did not get back to Dundalk 'till ten o'clock that night when we dined with our Captain, Lord Jocelyn'.

That is a different story which has become legend in these parts!

On the theme of the changing weather patterns in these parts, the late Canice O'Mahony, former Dundalk Town Surveyor, in his book 'An Engineer Remembers' relating to Dundalk's Water Supply writes ----

'In 1952 Aghnaskeagh Reservoir (at Ravensdale) went totally dry and advantage was taken to clear off sediment from the bottom by men shovelling it into wheeled bogies which were then hauled manually up the embankment on jubilee rail tracks. This was the first time the bottom had been seen since its construction in 1888.'

I can recall seeing for myself the Reservoir at Ravensdale empty on at least two occasions about that time and remember that there were dead fish lying in the mud.

The summers in the late 1940s and early 1950s must have been particularly dry because in article in the Tempest's Annual of 1957 on 'Dundalk's Water Problems' it is stated 'we had two abnormally dry spells in 1949 when the amount of the water going out of the Reservoir (at Aghnaskeagh) was more than the incoming supply and the time came when the Reservoir was empty. In 1949 the Town was existing on day-to-day supply pumped into the Service Reservoir from the Plaster and Flurry Rivers and, for a short time, pumping on the Plaster had to be resorted to.'

This article makes no mention of pumping from the Castletown River at Toberona but Canice O'Mahony in his book reports --- 'Eventually (in 1954) the consultants' proposal for a pumping scheme from the Castletown River at Toberona, with a treatment works on nearby Castletown Mount, was approved. The abstraction point was just above the tidal limit in the river.

The situation regarding the water supply for Dundalk was greatly improved with the completion of the Lough Muckno /Fane River scheme nearly thirty years ago but I am sure many of my readers will recall the great problems we had in Dundalk regarding the water supply for many years. I wonder, if we are to experience many dry periods over the next fifty years, and the population continues to grow, will there have to be another source of water needed for Dundalk?