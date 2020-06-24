Dundalk couple Niall and Cara’s challenge hits incredible €1m mark

There’s no doubt that the people of north Louth, Dundalk and much further afield have taken the ‘100k in 30 Days Challenge’ - which was set up by a localcouple at the start of this month - close to their hearts.

Take a walk around the local area and you’re sure to see plenty of very distinctive pink t-shirts pounding the pavement - either walking or running. And it’s all for such a brilliant cause too.

Blackrock couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam's 100km in 30 Days challenge for Breast Cancer Ireland has already hit the €1million mark, with an incredible 1,000,000 kilometres logged also.

The challenge sees participants aim to run, walk or wheel 100km during the month of June and over 14,500 people have registered to take part from every county in Ireland and from 34 countries around the world.

Niall who organised the fundraiser in support of his wife Cara following her breast cancer diagnosis last year is surprised and overwhelmed with the fantastic response commenting: “It’s incredible what has been achieved together and we cannot thank everyone enough for getting behind the campaign and for helping Cara and I to make a difference to women diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Cara says she has been blown away with how many people have taken up the challenge.

"It's really, really positive what has come form this. Initially when we talked about it we didn't think it would grow legs like this."

Cara feels the challenge itself ties in perfectly with how she adapted her life to her breast cancer treatment originally.

"For me, I am a runner, I would have run throughout me treatment and whenever I had energy I would have gone out and, not run at the level I sued to run at, but still any bit of exercise really made the side effects of the treatment a lot more tolerable.

"That kept me going and it's very nice that this initiative is connected to that. That it is exercise."

For those that did set out on the first day of June, they're getting closer to the completion of it, says Cara.

"They say that if you statrted it on the 1st of June you should be three point whatever kilometres a day and you'll be finished."

However, there's some that have a little bit more catching up to do.

"People starting maybe torwards the end of it have a little more to do," adds Cara with a smile.

While speaking to RTE about her own situation, Cara added that improving the treatments available could mean a lot to those going through it.

"The surgery was fine, but the chemotherapy was tough. It's just so toxic. In that area of research I would love a lot of the money to go towards, because I think that's what will make a difference.

"The treatment is what changed my life. You know, feeling so bad for a few days after it, not being able to fully engage with my children.

"The research Breast Cancer ireland carries out ranges from clinical trials and trying to reduce the toxicity. Some of the treatments are horrendous, especially for women who haven't had all their children yet, or haven't had any chaildren yet.

"And if there's a chance they can find out that certain treatments aren't necessary, that will mean everything to those women. It will mean that they won't have to freeze their eggs and will mean that they will go on to have a normal life."

Niall Carroll added that he was very proud of the way people have taken on the challenge.

"There's an amazing team behind me here and we're all so proud with how the nation has taken this and ran with it. Not just in Ireland, but in 34 countries across the world. I love the Irish diaspora, their attitude is just to get his thing to spread and we're very, very proud of what we've achieve."

All monies raised will go directly to Breast Cancer Ireland to fund research programmes in the hope that it will lead to breakthroughs in treatment options. It will also fund new state of the art imaging equipment at the new Breast Cancer Research Centre which due to open at Beaumont Hospital in the Autumn of 2021.

Breast Cancer Ireland say they are “humbled” by the reaction and support, with CEO Aisling Hurley saying: “The 100k in 30 Days challenge is a phenomenal achievement that shows the power of community support and the desire to change the dial positively on this disease into the future. Unfortunately, everyone knows someone that has been affected by breast cancer with 1 in 9 women being diagnosed in their lifetime and with over 3,100 new cases presenting annually. Continuous investment in research is vital in helping to speed up research discovery and uncover new targeted therapies that will affect better treatment outcomes for patients. The funds raised will help in transforming this disease, from often being fatal, to treatable illnesses that can be maintained long-term.”