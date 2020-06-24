Dundalk group help pack 600 mental well-being packages for young people

In response to the Covid-19 emergency, Louth community groups have shown their true colours in responding to the needs of the most vulnerable on countless occasions.

Now, CYPSC and Louth LEADER Partnership have taken the step to fund an initiative focused on the mental well-being of young people in Louth with 600 Mental Wellbeing Care Packages being delivered across the county to raise awareness of the importance of Mental Well being in these difficult times.

It is a partnership initiative with eight organisations including Omeath District Development group, Engage 4 Change Project, Dundalk Youth Centre, New Leaf Programme- Ardee, Youthwork Ireland Louth, Coxs Demesne Youth and Community Project, Dundalk Outcomers and Boomerang Youth Service in Drogheda.

The packs included a USB with mental wellbeing tools and resources, Headphones, Puzzles, mindfulness colouring books, hygiene products and stationary to write positive mental health messages.

The packs are targeted at 14-18 years old with a focus on providing a variety of supports, tools and resources to help young people manage anxiety and worry due to the uncertainty and change caused by Covid-19.

Louth Comhairle na nog helped out on the day by packing and distributing the packs to young people.

Joanne Murphy, Coordinator, Louth CYPSC praised the efforts of those that volunteered their time.

“Being a teenager during these times has been extremely difficult. With school closures and cancelled events, many teenagers are missing out on some of the biggest moments of their lives- as well as everyday moments like being with friends and going to leisure/sporting activities. The packs are a way of connecting with young people and giving them a lift in these difficult times. We are very grateful to all the youth organisations who have distributed the packs and also to LLP for collaborating on this important project.”

Jacqui Ward, Senior Education and Youth Development Officer, Louth LEADER Partnership highlighted the challenges young people are facing at this time.

“This initiative is in response to the challenges experienced by local young people, as a result of Covid-19.”