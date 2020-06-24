Gardai
Dundalk gardai arrest two and seize cannabis after Cox's search
Gardaí attached to Dundalk have arrested two men and seized €2,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in the Cox’s Demesne area of Dundalk on Monday.
At approximately 8.30pm on Monday Gardaí stopped and searched a car in Cox’s Demesne. During the search Gardaí discovered more than €2,000 of cannabis herb along with €500 cash, a digital scales and a number of mobile phones.
All property was seized and the two men, aged in their 20’s, were arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station. They were later released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
