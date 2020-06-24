REPORT: 'Gold monstrance' stolen from north Louth church

Gardai are investigating a robbery at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Shelagh in which a gold monstrance was stolen, along with a sum of money.

LMFM report that a window was broken in the church's vestry through which the burglars gained entry between 6.30pm last Wednesday evening and 9.30am on Saturday morning.

Gardai are advising anyone with information to call Hackballscross station on 042 9377142 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.