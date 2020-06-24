Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Aggie (Agnes) Kimmins, Roxboro, Ballysheedy, Limerick / Dundalk

Peacefully and in the presence of family. Lovingly remembered by her nephews and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Thursday, 25th of June, in the Church of St. James, Grange, Cooley, Co. Louth. Burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Myra Morgan (née Henry), Little Road, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 22nd June 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly devoted mother of Gerard, Margaret, Brendan and the late Bernadette and Michael, cherished and loved nana of Amy, Katie, Conor, Ciara, Laura, Andrea, Sean, Deirbhile and Caoimhe, whom she adored. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Anne, Denise, Liz, her brother Kieran, sister-in-law of Kathleen, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends, and all to whom she was fondly known as Aunty Myra. Predeceased by her parents John and Lena and brother Gerard.

May She Rest In Peace