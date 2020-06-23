Witness denies he made statement so he wouldn't be deported

The witness also received an apology from defence counsel for suggesting that he was engaged in Real IRA activity in 2012 with the Alan and Vincent Ryan "crew", a suggestion that the trial Judge Mr Justice Michael White said was "outrageous" and "unacceptable".

Mr Cahill accepted that he had been a childhood friend of Vincent Ryan and that he knew Dean Evans, who murdered dissident republican Peter Butterly outside the Huntsman Inn in Gormanston, Co Meath in March 2013. But he said he was never involved in criminality, had no interest in Mr Ryan's "business" and that he put distance between himself and Mr Ryan when he saw Mr Ryan wearing a bulletproof vest.

He also denied that he gave evidence so that he would not be deported from the United States.

Mr McQuade today (TUE) said the truth is that Mr Brady never made these admissions to the witness and that if he had Mr Cahill would have said it when he spoke to off-duty gardai in a bar on Time Square about Mr Brady and the shooting of Det Gda Donohoe on St Patrick's Day, 2017.

During his direct evidence yesterday Mr Cahill, a bar tender, said that Mr Brady told him twice at a bar and once at a house party in New York that he shot a garda in Ireland.

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

The witness said he did mention it to gardai on that occasion but he was working in a busy bar, the gardai were drinking and one of them told him she didn't want to talk about it because it upset her. He said he didn't know why gardai did not follow up on what he had said.

Mr McQuade suggested to the witness that when Homeland Security called to his home in July 2019 to ask if he would speak to gardai about Aaron Brady his future in America "flashed before your eyes" and that he had a lot to lose.

Mr Cahill said he is married to an American citizen and that Homeland Security made it clear to him that they were there to make sure his rights were not infringed. They told him it was his choice if he wanted to make a statement. When Mr McQuade suggested that he was presented with a situation where he must either give a statement or go to the departure gates he replied: "No sir. I am legally bound to my wife." He said that he knew Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had been deporting people at that time who had no status but he was not one of those people.

He added: "I'm here to give evidence because I choose to, not because I have to."

When asked about his life before leaving Ireland in 2013, Mr Cahill said he was a childhood friend of Vincent Ryan, who was shot dead in February 2016. His older brother Alan Ryan, who Mr McQuade said was known as the leader of the Dublin Real IRA, was shot dead in 2012.